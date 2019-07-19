Many lives to give

I was standing in the design department when I saw Bhupesh Bhandari quietly walk out of the door with his laptop bag slung on his shoulder, the way he would on any other day. As he punched his card at the exit, he briefly turned to look around the office he had worked in for 17 years.

Bhupesh, who was the editor of Business Standard Weekend, was scheduled for a major surgery, a kidney transplant, later that week. It had been several months since he had learnt that his kidneys were shutting down, and he had immediately registered for an organ transplant. He and his family had also ...