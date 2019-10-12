Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso manages to deliver SUV features in a small car

Every second car being launched these days seems to be an SUV (sports utility vehicle) of some description. They come in all shapes and sizes — gargantuan, large, mid-size, compact — and appear to be among the few vehicles that people are still interested in buying in a depressed automotive market.

No surprise, then, that Maruti Suzuki has decided to create a new segment — the micro SUV — that it can slot its S-Presso into. (Whether you agree that a small car can be called an SUV at all is an entirely different matter. In my opinion, it’s a stretch.) The ...