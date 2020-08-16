Migration, survival and politics

Camille Parmesan’s 1996 paper “Climate and Species’ Range” in Nature catalogued the migration patterns of Edith’s Checkerspot Butterfly, which used to be considered a sedentary species. It showed a startling migration pattern as a response to environmental change.

Since then, scientists have documented migrations of over 4,000 species, ranging from polar bears to coral reefs and tamarind trees. There is a biological imperative to move when the environment turns hostile. This book extrapolates from that to human migrations, from the trek out of Africa ...