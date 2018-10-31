More on winning friends and influencing people

The Challenge Culture Why The Most Successful Organisations Run on Pushback Nigel Travis Hachette India 271 pages Rs 499 Whether you are a small business employing 50 people or a multinational of hundreds, asking the right questions at the right time is the key to success.

It is this culture — that encourages employees to ask questions and makes challenge the pivot of growth — that distinguishes a good corporation from a great one. Not much new in that thought, but that is the fundamental premise of Nigel Travis' book The Challenge Culture: Why ...