Movie review: Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' is truly a film of our times

The opening scenes of Gully Boy threaten to be yet another cinematic exploration of the Dharavi phenomenon. Film after film has fetishised the glorious Mumbai-slum life, where people win the world with nothing more than hearts of gold. Gully Boy is blissfully free of this cringe-inducing celebration of poverty.

It questions the status quo every chance it gets, and it does so with dollops of humour. Starring Ranveer Singh as Murad aka Gully Boy and Alia Bhatt as Safeena, Gully Boy, in spoiler-free terms, is a film about the rapping subculture in India. Loosely inspired by the lives ...