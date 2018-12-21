Muhammad Ali in the details

At Home with Muhammad Ali Yasmeen Hana Ali Bantam Press 480 pages; Rs 699 Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr aka Muhammad Ali always had his hands full. He wore boxing gloves almost every day since he was 12, won Olympic gold at the age of 18, went on to become the world heavyweight champion three times. He also married four times and had eight children.

Everyone knows of the African-American, Catholic-turned-Muslim boxer because he is arguably the greatest sportsperson of the 20th century. He was the son of a carpenter, dreamt of becoming the greatest and did. But facts tend to ...