No country for tourists

My wife and I were speculating about why India received so few foreign tourists. The question arose after we were done oohing and aahing at the Cathedral of Monreale, in Sicily. This 12th-century building houses large gold-coloured images of Christ and others from the Bible.

And it has elegant architectural features, including a cloister. It was all lovely to see and there was a wedding on at the same time, making it even more splendid. As we were discussing the highlights, during which I’m sure I used a superlative or two, she said “it’s nothing compared to the ...