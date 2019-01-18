Now trending

Every year, in late December, as the solstices approach — winter or summer, depending on your hemisphere — the design-trends-for-the-next-year articles appear, as if to beat the new year deadline. This false urgency exaggerates their significance: these aren’t catastrophic, black-swan events (wholly unpredictable — until they happen!) but slow processes already in motion.

These “trends” are tendentious and exist only in the eye of the observer. They are a form of navel gazing, a year-end meditation when we pause to be communitarian, and give thanks. And ...