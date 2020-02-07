Of growing interest

In recent years, art lovers have had occasion to both view and acquire works by one of India’s earliest modernists, Prodosh Das Gupta — an exhibition of whose works concluded recently at New Delhi’s Shridharani Gallery.

Born in 1912, Prodosh Das Gupta was also the first curator of the National Gallery of Modern Art and was, no doubt, instrumental in acquiring some of its stunning sculpture collection. Far less is made of NGMA’s body of sculptures than its collection of paintings, though to be fair its current director general has been bringing more focus to bear on ...