Of Nair, Dyer, O'Dwyer and Empire

From William Cosby to Anil Ambani; Arun Jaitley to Melania Trump; Nusli Wadia to M J Akbar: The world of libel, slander and defamation has captivated and depleted people, depending on whether they are the audience witnessing the divulgence of lurid details or are plaintiffs and defendants trying to prove the other as infestations of moral turpitude, pedlars of malice and embodiments of villainy.

Pre-independent India was witness to one such case, which is the subject of Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s book The Case That Shook the Empire. The book focuses on the famous 1924 O’Dwyer ...