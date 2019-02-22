Our misplaced FOMO

It often makes me nauseous, yet I am unable to tear myself away from it, that animal called Twitter. Though I am not much of a tweeter, I like to keep an eye on the goings-on in the world and stay abreast of the ugly, the bad and the smattering of good — the unfortunate order in which Twitter serves up information. On most days, it makes my stomach churn, my blood boil and my skin crawl.

But there are moments when it gets me thinking about a time we might have lost forever. A time stolen by one of the most dangerous inventions of our times — the smartphone. One such moment came ...