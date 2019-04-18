Paradoxes of progress

China poses the greatest threat to America’s world power and to the current world order.

How did China become such a strong economic power? And why is India lagging? That being the case, can India really counter China? These three outstanding questions make War or Peace: The Struggle for World Power a thought-provoking read. China’s economic and military strengths are disturbing not just because it is an authoritarian state but because its view of international relations rests on its subjective axiom of the inequality of states, with China (the Middle Kingdom) at the ...