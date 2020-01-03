Poetic protests

The nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 — or the CAA — has led to an outpouring of poetry. This is somewhat unprecedented.

While occasional poetry is not uncommon in India, poets responding so spontaneously to a political development is not common either. While news reports and opinion pieces, thousands of which have been written in India and abroad since early December, will provide a historical context to this moment, poetry responding to it will be the witness to its emotional core. Varun Grover’s “Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhyange (We will ...