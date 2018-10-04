Politics in power sector reforms

Mapping Power The Political Economy of Electricity in India's States Navroz K. Dubash, Sunila S.

Kale, Ranjit Bharvirkar (eds) OUP 400 pages Rs 1,195 The editors have done commendable pioneering work in bringing the “political economy” to the centre of the analytical framework, which is an overdue course correction in the study of the electricity sector in India. They have also recognised the complexity and diversity of India. In-depth analysis of the political economy of the power sector has been undertaken for 15 major states: Andhra Pradesh, ...