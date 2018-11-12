RBI vs politics

Few subjects are as capable of roiling the markets right now as the fate of the spat between the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government. That relations have deteriorated to a new low is unquestionable.

The speech last month by Deputy Governor Viral Acharya in which he outlined the reasons, both theoretical and practical, for central bank independence was a clear salvo fired at New Delhi from Mint Street. And it is clear, given that he thanked his colleagues including Governor Urjit Patel, that the RBI’s top brass is united in defending the institution’s ...