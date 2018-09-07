Reaffirming liberal triumphs

The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Martin Luther King said that, and he is right. On every single issue that concerns the rights of individuals, it is the liberal position that has ultimately won even though the struggle may have taken centuries.

Conservatism in society resists change because it is uncomfortable with the old making way for the new. The old was built and made stable by the suppression of groups, such as women and the poor. In the more modern world, as nations began to interact more frequently, this began to include the ...