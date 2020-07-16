Rearranging our thoughts

What are the ideas and tools needed to imagine and create the world we want to live in? Can we move from blaming people to scrutinising arrangements that normalise forms of power and practices of discrimination? Is a wholesale overthrow of dominant structures absolutely necessary for social interventions to have lasting positive effects? These questions are at the heart of a new book titled Ideas Arrangements Effects: Systems Design and Social Justice.

It has been put together by Lori Lobenstine, Kenneth Bailey and Ayako Maruyama at the Design Studio for Social Intervention ...