Recording our time in history

Writing requires experience, and the material to credibly insert into your text, and experience can only come with age

Aakar Patel 

Aakar Patel

Three centuries ago (298 years to be precise), Daniel Defoe, of Robinson Crusoe fame, published his account of the bubonic plague of London. It is called A Journal of the Plague Year and is an eyewitness account of 1665-66, when about a fourth of London died of the plague. Defoe’s diary was later revealed to be partly fictional, but to me that is unimportant.

What writers need is material. The author V S Naipaul observed that one could have prodigies in music, mathematics and such things but not in writing. You might find an individual operating at genius levels in chess or ...

First Published: Fri, May 15 2020. 22:05 IST

