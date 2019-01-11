In the din over the government’s cynical decision to indulge in quota politics and push through a constitutional amendment to secure a 10 per cent reservation in education and jobs for the “economically backward”, a rather significant Bill has gone nearly unnoticed.

The Right to Disconnect Bill, introduced as a Private Member’s Bill by Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, proposes to free employees from the tyranny of work emails and phone calls after working hours and on holidays. It seeks to set up an Employees’ Welfare Authority that will give ...