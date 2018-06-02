Rise of the Opposition

At the time of writing, there is little clarity on how the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka will decide portfolios between Janata Dal (Secular), his party, and Congress, the senior coalition partner.

All that the chief minister has confirmed is a farm loan waiver, a promise originally made by his opponent, the BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa, on the campaign trail. Such quibbling in the very first week seems out of place in a coalition whose birth was midwifed by a Congress desperate not to lose out to the BJP in the only important state left in the Grand Old Party’s kitty. ...