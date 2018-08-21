Scams deconstructed

Lying for Money: How legendary frauds reveal the workings of our world Dan Davies Hachette India 312 pages; Rs 599 Frauds aimed at divesting gullible investors of their savings occur with disconcerting regularity in India.

The numbers of those who have lost money in deposit frauds like D S Kulkarni, Saradha, Rose Valley and so on, accounting frauds like Satyam, or stock market manipulations by the likes of Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh run into hundreds of thousands. So a book that delves deep into the modus operandi of a variety of frauds should be of interest to Indian ...