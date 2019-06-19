She-changers in Silicon Valley

Alpha Girls:The Women Upstarts Who Took On Silicon Valley's Male Culture and Made the Deals of a LifeTime Julian Guthrie Hachette Rs 599, 289 pages The rise of Silicon Valley as the pre-eminent technological mecca of our time is not unaccompanied by problems.

There is the concentration of power in the hands of a few companies, the nefarious ways in which social media is being abused, and the lack of regulatory oversight that has led to this state of affairs coming into play. But there is another aspect of the technological industry that has been commented ...