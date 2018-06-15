Shifting classes, shifting culture

A survey a couple of years ago showed that 95 per cent of Indians were poor or low income by global standards. Only 3 per cent were middle class.

The poor were those earning less than $2, meaning about Rs 135 a day, and those of low income earned under Rs 680 a day (Rs 20,000 a month). If you employ a maid or a driver, they are probably in the low-income band. Of course if you live in a city, as Business Standard readers mostly do, being low-income is not very different from being poor, because higher expenses on transport and rent will mean less disposable income and little or no ...