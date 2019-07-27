Shooting for the moon

In a 1950s novella by Robert Heinlein, a robber baron named Delos D Harriman does a lunar land grab. “The Man Who Sold the Moon” raises money to land a rocket there, by marketing giant advertising billboards, setting up broadcasting stations for TV networks, offering diamond-mining concessions, and so on. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 (C-II) — India’s second moon mission has purely scientific objectives.

But the commercial returns from C-II could be huge, and more realistic than those imagined by Heinlein. In brief, Isro launched a big rocket (Bahubali) on Monday, ...