Since you're at home

With India under lockdown till (at least) April 15, there’s time on people’s hands and a surge in messages and posts about both coronavirus and the Working from Home (WFH) phenomenon. As someone who’s been operating a Small Office Home Office (SOHO) since 2002, I think I’m eminently qualified to comment on WFH.

So, here are a few tips on the subject. Of course, the nature of your work should allow you to work by interacting with others by phone or online and not something that requires your physical presence. First, follow a routine: Bathe and change, ...