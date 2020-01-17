Singing stones, living installations at Science Gallery Bengaluru's outing

It is difficult to walk into the Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru, and not be drawn into the ceiling-high black drape that is fashioned into a vertical tube. Darkness greets visitors as they step into the tube that blocks out almost every light source, save the lone light radiating from the fish tank within.

The tank contains an oddity, a 3D printed version of a single-celled microorganism called archaea that moves about like the real thing would in the deep sea. Considered the oldest life form on earth, archaea are believed capable of living in extreme conditions. Perhaps in a ...