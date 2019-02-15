The 1984 riots:'An excavation of memory'

Advertising professional and writer Radhika Oberoi's debut novel, Stillborn Season, takes the reader to the riot-torn Delhi of 1984, which she has recreated through detailed research. She tells Uttaran Das Gupta about her experiences.

Edited excerpts: Let us start by talking about the subject of your novel, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Why did you write about this? In my novel, the first half is more a collection of childhood snapshots as well as grown-up conversations overheard by children, who go about ...