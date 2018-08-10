The art of modern-day captaincy

There were two lasting images from the enthralling first Test between England and India at Birmingham. The first came from day two as Virat Kohli overcame his personal demons and scored a scintillating 22nd Test century. He exulted, in that inimitable way, roaring in jubilation and perhaps relief as well.

The second came from day four as Joe Root exulted similarly, only this was not a personal victory. It was England winning a see-saw battle, one where every ball, every run and every wicket enthralled those watching. Loud shouts both, for different reasons, and from different ...