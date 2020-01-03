The audacity of hope

How magical these first few days of the new year are! How unsullied and scintillant with promise! We celebrate the coming of a new year because it gives us a brand new parcel of days to realise our hopes and dreams — a fresh slate, as it were, to write another, better, chapter of the story of our lives.

No matter how disappointing the past has been, every January 1 dawns as a potential annus mirabilis — a blessed year when everything might go miraculously right. It’s a time when our audacity of hope, our belief in the possibilities of our future, is at its truest and ...