The Bajaj scooter that took me places, and why Bajaj continues to be super

Two colleagues, both in their 20s, were talking about times gone by one day in office when the internet connection was particularly poor and websites were taking forever to load. I couldn’t help but laugh out loud when the younger of the two remarked, “This reminds me of those dial-up days.

Remember, when you waited and waited while the computer made all sorts of sounds?” It indeed used to be quite an orchestra of bleeps, bloops, screeches and darrrarrrums, which would — if you were lucky — culminate in the blessed sound of Windows starting up. The ...