The best again, but for how long?

This month 19 years ago, a frail 13-year-old Lionel Messi left his hometown of Rosario for Barcelona, the city and club that would mark him out as the greatest talent of our times, of all times.

This past Monday, on a night of redemption and razzmatazz, he was named by Fifa the world’s best, the first such award to go with a record-tying five Ballons d’Or. Where was ever the doubt? Virgil van Dijk was a worthy contender, the Liverpool defender who inspired his team to a Champions League crown and tamed offences with his understated skill-set of ceaseless discipline and ...