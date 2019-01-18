The best of red wines

Continuing my round-up of what wines to drink each week in 2019, I’ll cover red wines from around the world.

We should start (of course) with the red wines of France, the home of Bordeaux and Burgundy, as well as some terrific reds from the Rhone Valley. In France the wines are named after the region, so “Bordeaux” is both the region as well as the name for the wines produced there — mainly from a blend of three grapes: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc — with minute quantities of Petit Verdot and sometimes Viognier to provide the ...