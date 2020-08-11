The culture of gender violence

Change begins at home and so does rape culture.

Tara Kaushal’s Why Men Rape: An Indian Undercover Investigation takes readers on a harrowing journey into the homes of nine “undetected” or “un-convicted” rapists to get to the bottom of the question — why do men, specifically Indian men, rape? For those who can get past the disconcerting title, this book can be a worthwhile journey. With a somewhat DIY approach to research, Ms Kaushal, a writer and media consultant, has combined elements from anthropological observational research ...