The face of the refugee

My Country A Syrian Memoir Kassam Eid Bloomsbury 195 pages Rs 499 At a time when the world attention is focused on refugees and war zones, a powerful autobiography, My Country: A Syrian Memoir by Kassem Eid, tells us what it is really like to live in a war zone in the 21st century.

Mr Eid, under the pseudonym Qusai Zakarya, had brought his home town Moadamiya to the world’s attention when the Syrian government under the regime of President Bashar Assad blockaded the town in late 2012. The elderly, women, children and a scattering of rebel forces ...