The foundation's dream: Self-sustaining villages to reverse urban migration

It has been 72 years since Mahatma Gandhi fell to Nathuram Godse’s bullets. However, till date, his dream of empowering villages to become self-sufficient little republics is far from being realised.

Which is why at a time when Indian cities are bursting at the seams from rising migrant populations, the work of the Swades Foundation bears mentioning. At the heart of their work in rural Maharashtra lies the aim of developing “dream villages” — self-contained units with good infrastructure and livelihood opportunities to enable migrants to reverse their decision. ...