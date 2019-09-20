The greatness of Greta

The endearing picture of the diminutive Greta Thunberg bumping fists with former US President Barack Obama is, in a way, an affirmation of the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist’s own words: “No one is too small to make an impact and change the world.” Thunberg has been trying to do that for over a year.

She began by striking schoolwork every Friday to protest in front of the Swedish Parliament and shame the political class into taking action on the catastrophic problem of climate change. Her lone protest, with placards that had slogans like “School strike for ...