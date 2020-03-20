The language of Delhi

A couple of months back, a friend and I were walking down from the SDA Market in South Delhi towards Aurobindo Market, when she pointed out a road sign and said to me: “You know, I can read all the four scripts (Roman, Devnagari, Nastaliq and Gurmukhi) on it.” I could read only the first two and asked her to teach me at least one of the others.

In Akhil Katyal’s latest collection of poems — his third — this experience, which must be common for so many of our fellow citizens, finds poetic expression and historical resonance. “My ...