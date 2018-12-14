The man of possibilities

The American television network CBS has a long running news show called 60 Minutes. In 2008, it ran a feature on what was then a new and upcoming company that made electric cars, Tesla. In a frank and open interview, its chief executive officer, Elon Musk, confessed he had sunk about 55 million dollars of his personal money in the project.

He also said that his project had overrun in terms of cost. It had spent more than double what he had originally estimated. Did he think the project would survive? He said he did not know (and this made him different, according to the 60 Minutes ...