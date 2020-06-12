The mythology of fear

Marauding locusts, earthquakes, cyclones and a killer virus that continues to wipe out thousands of people every day; the year 2020, barely a few months into its calendar, has quickly earned itself apocalyptic status. Instead of its once haloed existence as the year of lofty goals and vision statements, it is now staring at an epitaph that may well read: The year when death ran amok and the gods went missing.

Nearly every event since the start of the year has marked this out as an end-of-the-world moment. Be it the manner in which the virus has tightened its grip over humankind, the ...