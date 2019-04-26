The perfect pairings

We all know that wine and cheese go well together, but did you know that some wines require particular types of cheese to bring out the best of both? As per Wine Enthusiast, there are six distinct categories of cheese. Fresh: Soft and rindless, these can be made with cow, goat or sheep milk. They're not aged and have a mild, slightly tangy flavour.

While a log of bright white goat cheese is iconic, the category also includes farmer’s cheese, ricotta and others that come in tubs. Bloomy: These are named for the bloom of white mould on the outside. They tend to be the ...