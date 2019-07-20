The rebus of the skies

As science and technology have breached its every frontier, space has ceased to be the mystery it once was. But its allure endures, powering people’s desire to send rockets and robots to the moon and Mars, just as centuries ago it spawned myths and legends to help people understand the universe and their place in it.

In most cultures, heaven was located in the skies. It was also commonly believed to have been physically connected to the earth and had to be pushed apart by a number of devices that included a stick, the branch of a tree and even the pestle of a mortar. So tight was ...