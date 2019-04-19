The right of a wronged child

Sometimes in a journalist’s life come stories that haunt them for a long time. The life of Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, who died this week aged 40 (the police suspect he was murdered), is one such story.

I had met him with his mother at their house in South Delhi in 2014, a day after Narayan Dutt Tiwari, a four-time chief minister and former Andhra Pradesh governor, finally publicly acknowledged him as his biological son. For six years, Rohit Shekhar had been fighting a paternity suit against the powerful politician. That late afternoon I had expected to meet a triumphant, or perhaps ...