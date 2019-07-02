The roots of Hindu nationalism

The jacket and the title of the book are a little misleading.

They suggest that the sole author of Awakening Bharat Mata — The Political Beliefs of the Indian Right is Swapan Dasgupta, a well-known newspaper columnist and a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha since 2016. Mr Dasgupta has indeed written three important chapters in this book — one providing the political context of how he sees Hindu nationalism growing its roots in India, the other dwelling on the intricacies of the ideas of motherland, religion and community, and another largely focusing on the brand of politics ...