The Shanghai connection

Stray Birds on the Huangpu: A History of Indians in Shanghai Mishi Saran and Zhang Ke (Eds) Shanghai People Art Publishers 350 yuan Mishi Saran, a well-known author, and Zhang Ke of Shanghai’s Fudan University have produced a most readable and engaging history of Indians in Shanghai.

It covers the period from the time China’s premier metropolitan city began its journey as a treaty port after the infamous Opium Wars in the mid-19th century up to its reincarnation as China’s most modern and dazzling commercial centre in the new millennium. Several Indians ...