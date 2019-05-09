The single-minded parivar

The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay Tranquebar, Rs 799, 432 pages The author has presented a well-documented history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) built around the life story and ideological and organisational contributions of its four founders — K B Hedgewar, V P Savarkar, M S Golwalkar and Balasahab Deoras — and other foot soldiers from Deendayal Upadhyaya to Bal Thackerey.

The 11 chapters of this book provide minute details about the evolution of this unique formation that was firmly devoted to the consolidation of Hindu ...