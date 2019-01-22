The spectre of BJP

Why I Am a Liberal A Manifesto for Indians Who Believe in Individual Freedom Sagarika Ghose Penguin/Viking, 397 pages, Rs 599 Sagarika Ghose’s book is described as “A manifesto for Indians who believe in individual freedom”. Apart from a longish introduction, there are five chapters — Liberal Patriot, Liberal Hindu, Liberal Thinker, Liberal Dissenter and Liberal Woman.

Each chapter has a sub-title that reveals what this book is about. Respectively, these sub-titles are: Why the liberal Indian is a greater patriot than the ‘Hindutva ...