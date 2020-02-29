The way art is taught is dull, boring and monotonous: Ravinder Reddy

He is on a high, but quietly so. Sculptor Ravinder Reddy has displayed at some of the choicest venues in the world — the Grosvenor Vadehra in London, Bose Pacia Gallery in New York and the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburg.

His other solo shows have been held at the Sackler Gallery in Washington DC and the Le Jardin d'Acclimation in Paris, among others. Despite having achieved this level of success, he does not have a website, as he "never felt the need for it". "My work is to be seen and felt,” he says. Reddy, who was recently in New Delhi for his show at the ...