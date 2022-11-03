JUST IN
The world of the factory girl
Leadership in a time of constant flux
How to be an activist
Epic endings: Mahabharata's final chapters
The lives and times of ransomware hunters
A kick-off for Qatar
A conversation about economic reform
Beautiful minds of the investment world
Our kind of spy novelist
The dynasty of Empire
You are here: Home » Beyond Business » Books
Leadership in a time of constant flux
Business Standard

The world of the factory girl

In Mobile Girls Koottam, working class women capture the life of factory workers in India through their conversations and touch upon everything, from universal to personal, in a gently humorous voice

Topics
BOOK REVIEW | Tamil Nadu

Saurabh Sharma 

Mobile Girls Koottam: Working Women Speak
Mobile Girls Koottam: Working Women Speak

Mobile Girls Koottam: Working Women Speak

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.