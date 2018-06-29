The World's 50 Best Restaurants: A quick look at global culinary trends

We are more than just lists. We try and feed you in mind and in body,” announced William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants during his opening remarks at the historic Basque Culinary Center in San Sebastian, Spain, last week.

The audience was a select group of foodies, chefs, restaurateurs and culinary writers who had flown in from around the world to attend the annual weeklong celebration of the awards given to the world’s best restaurants. Popularly known as the “Food Oscars”, the awards rotate around glamorous global hotspots (London, ...