JUST IN
The last days of Mughal Delhi
Betrayal and survival
Pashtunwali and Islam
The man behind the PPPs
What's in an Indian woman's surname?
Vivekananda as universalist
The electrome syndrome
A classical understanding of Chinese exceptionalism
Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran
A bird's eye view of India's long history
You are here: Home » Beyond Business Â» Books
The last days of Mughal Delhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The worth of land value tax

The book dives deep into an innovative land valuation model used in the city of Baybay, Philippines to fit the purpose

Topics
BOOK REVIEW

Saurabh Modi 

Book cover
Land is a Big Deal: Why rent is too high, wages too low, and what we can do about it

Land is a Big Deal: Why rent is too high, wages too low, and what we can do about it

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.